Kissimmee City Council votes to restrict alcohol sales after midnight

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re out late in downtown Kissimmee, you might be sipping your last drink a little earlier.

City leaders voted to move up last call to midnight, though businesses can still apply for a permit to stay open a little later.

Commissioners unanimously adopted rules for the after-hours alcohol sales permit.

The ordinance, which takes effect October 1st, requires businesses selling alcohol after midnight to pay $250 for a permit that needs to be approved by the police chief.

“As long as you follow the rules you’re fine and if you don’t it gives us the ability to crack down,” said Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald about the new ordinance.

The commission said the measure “aims to preserve public safety… while still allowing alcohol sales between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.”

According to commission documents, the commission has observed a link between increased noise violations, heightened demand to manage crowds, and crime in downtown Kissimmee between the hours of midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Permits are effective for a 12-month term and can be suspended if the business illegally sells alcohol, if the permitted business is the site of crime, or if the permitted business violates city code.

Bar and restaurant owner Ray Parsons said his business, the 1881, makes a third of its profits between 11 pm and 1:30 am on weekends. He worries overregulation could stifle growth in downtown.

“I think they’re moving a little too far too fast,” said Parsons, “Businesses are really suffering and I don’t think they’re taking to account the impact they’re having on small businesses.”

Parsons said he planned on applying for the after-hours alcohol sales permit and told Channel 9 his bigger concern is ambiguity in a noise ordinance advanced Tuesday.

Commissioners agreed to increase penalties for noisy downtown businesses, which would include $400 fine for a first violation.

However, the commission delayed a decision on the hours of enforcement and what noise level would be acceptable.

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa said above all else, Kissimmee Police must be tougher on enforcement.

“It doesn’t matter if we say 100 decibels, it doesn’t matter if we say 40, if we’re not implementing it and KPD is not front in center, we’re back to being here in 6 months,” said Espinosa.

City council members will have a final vote on the noise ordinance in August.

