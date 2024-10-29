The Perfect Gift: Florida Lottery releases new holiday scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — You can win big with Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off games for the holidays.

There are over $4.5 million in instant cash prizes and a $5 million Holiday Blowout Bonus Play.

Players can look for the new games at lottery retailers starting Monday through Jan. 12, 2025.

The scratch-off games, THE PERFECT GIFT and the HOLIDAY BLOWOUT are a new addition to the Lottery games.

Players can also enter the bonus promotion, where each scratch-off ticket purchased through Jan. 12, 2025, will give a chance to win cash prizes up to $20,000 or instant cash coupons up to $200.

Scratch-off games accounted for 74% of ticket sales in 2023-2024 and awarded $63.1 billion in prizes.

It’s also generated over $19 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for students.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group