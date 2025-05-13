Stormy weather pattern ends, record heat expected later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an extended stormy weather pattern, big changes are ahead for Central Florida’s forecast.

After a few brief showers Tuesday afternoon, our area will heat up.

The warmer conditions and extra moisture are also causing a dense fog advisory for Tuesday morning.

Our area will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The chances of rain will be much lower, and the temperature will continue to rise throughout the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s on Thursday and the upper-90s over the weekend.

We could even see record heat by the end of the week and weekend, with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

The hot and dry weather will continue into next week.

