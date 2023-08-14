Troopers arrest man, 18, accused of driving 80 in a 45 mph zone, causing crash that injured 4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of running away from the scene of a Polk County crash that injured four people was arrested on Sunday.

Troopers said Ramon Santiago-Garcia, 18, was driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone moments before he crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a trooper attempted to stop Santiago-Garcia after he clocked his speed behind the wheel of a red 2015 Ford Mustang. Troopers said Santiago-Garcia turned off the car’s headlights and sped out of sight of the trooper.

Moments later, after the trooper ceased following the Mustang, the trooper said he came upon the crash.

Read: FHP: Troopers searching for man who drove 35 mph over limit, causing crash

Troopers said two women in their 20s inside the Pathfinder suffered serious injuries and remain hospitalized on Monday. Troopers said two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, who were passengers in the Mustang were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Troopers said they got a tip about Santiago-Garcia’s whereabouts on Sunday afternoon and arrested him at a home in Haines City.

Read: 4 people accused of abducting, beating and caging woman in Orange County

Santiago-Garcia is facing charges of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; fleeing with disregard for safety causing injury or death; and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Photos: Man, 18, accused of driving 80 in a 45 mph zone, causing crash that injured 4

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 FHP: Troopers searching for man who drove 35 mph over limit, causing crash (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group