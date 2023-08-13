FHP: Troopers searching for man who drove 35 mph over limit, causing crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Several people are injured following a Sunday morning crash in Polk County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a news release, around 12:17 a.m., a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard.

Troopers said a red Ford Mustang passed by the trooper at nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

But once the trooper was about to chase after the Mustang, the driver turned off the lights and sped out of sight.

Investigators said the trooper approached Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, where he found the Mustang had crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder.

FHP said the Mustang driver and passenger fled from the scene.

Polk County deputies said they found the passenger but have not found the driver, 18-year-old Ramon Santiago-Garcia of Haines City. There was also a second passenger in the Mustang.

The passenger of the Pathfinder, a 21-year-old woman, and the Mustang passengers, including a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man, were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the Pathfinder driver, a 22-year-old Davenport woman, is hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone with information about Garcia should contact FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

