0 Brevard County leaders unanimously allow armed county employees in government buildings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County leaders have voted to allow certain county employees to carry guns at county buildings.

County commissioners unanimously approved the measure at a meeting Tuesday, allowing county employees with a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun with them inside county buildings.

Commissioner John Tobia said the change was overdue.

“This should've been done ages ago and it's absolutely disgusting that previous county commissions did not give the fundamental Second Amendment rights to county employees,” he said.

The new policy applies to more than 2,000 government workers, but it’s unclear how many will actually carry at work.

The old policy required the weapons to be locked in a car in the parking lot if they weren’t law enforcement officers.

“I greatly trust and think that good people with guns is certainly a very positive as our sheriff would say,” said Tobia.

There are exceptions to the policy that are already spelled out in state law. That means no concealed weapons in prohibited places—like a county commission meeting or courthouses.

“In any other situation, I don't have a problem as long as the person has been licensed,” said Connie Walters, who was visiting a county building.

Other visitors also expressed support for the proposal.

The change took effect immediately, but the weapons must be concealed.



