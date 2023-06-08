Brevard County man claims $1,000 a week for life in Florida Lottery game

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Cape Canaveral man won a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE.

Geetal Patel won the prize from the drawing held on Jan 7, 2023, after purchasing his winning CASH4LIFE free play ticket from Shivm Food & General Store, located at 8050 North Atlantic Avenue.

The 43-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

This popular multi-state Draw game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio.

Since joining the multi-state CASH4LIFE Draw game in 2017, Florida has had more than 26.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $158.5 million in prizes and has generated more than $154.25 million for Florida students and schools.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $44 billion to enhance education and send more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires.

