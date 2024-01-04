Brevard County mother to run for school board seat after her son’s hazing incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Avanese Taylor knows a thing or two about sticking up for children after her son was a victim of a hazing incident at Viera High School back in September.

Taylor filed paperwork with the Brevard County Supervisors of Elections to run for a seat on the county board of elections against Matt Susin for the District 4 seat.

“I never thought about public life or running for any type of political position before, but life has a way of changing things,” said Taylor.

Taylor filed paperwork on Dec. 20 after she vocally addressed concerns to the board in September about a hazing video from the Viera High School football team that traveled on social media, the same video that showed her son as the victim.

Taylor said before filing to run, she had a conversation with her son to get his blessing.

“The first thing I asked him was this. “Do you want me to fight because this happened to you, and if you don’t feel that it’s necessary and you wish I wouldn’t, I will honor your wishes, and he said, “Well, mom, it can’t get no worse,” said Taylor.

Taylor said changes within the district need to happen, and better policies need to be in place for all students and parents in the district.

“Yes, it’s a struggle, yes there were a lot of things that occurred we are trying to rebound and get back to some level of normalcy, but you have to be willing to fight,” said Taylor.

Elections are set for November and if elected she plans to work on transparency policies between the board and the community.

