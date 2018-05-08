Brevard County School Board to vote on arming staff members

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a new compromise plan to arm school staff members.
The vote comes after three town hall meetings that sparked passionate debate.
The new compromise plan involves hiring new school safety and security specialists who would be armed and who would receive the same training proposed under the controversial Sheriff-Trained Onsite Marshal Program, also known as S.T.O.M.P.
The compromise plan comes after weeks of public input and a number of demonstrations.
During the third and final town hall Monday evening, Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Desmond Blackburn heard from people who support and oppose the plan that was previously being considered.
It would have allowed trained school personnel, known as guardians, to volunteer to carry concealed firearms on campus.
The difference with the compromise proposal is that the new employees would be hired specifically for security instead of using current school staff members who have other responsibilities.
Each worker would be paid more than $40,000 a year, costing the school district $1.2 million annually.
They would staff schools that haven't been assigned school resource officers.
The board will hear limited public comment Tuesday evening before voting on the plan.
