Brevard County school buses get cameras to catch cars that pass illegally

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The waiting period is now over. As of Wednesday, if you get caught by the new cameras on Brevard County school buses, you can get a $225 ticket.

This new effort is meant to keep students safe and get drivers to be more careful.

Brevard Public Schools is working with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to put smart cameras on about 400 school buses. These cameras will automatically record video and take pictures of any car that breaks the law by passing a stopped bus when its stop sign is out and its red lights are flashing.

At a recent meeting, officials explained why this program is so important. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said videos from a test run were “frightening,” showing not just accidents, but drivers who went around other cars that were already stopped for the bus.

“Student safety is nonnegotiable,” said school Superintendent Mark Rendell.

The tickets will be mailed to the owner of the car.

A deputy from the sheriff’s office will watch the video to make sure a driver really did break the law before a ticket is sent out.

People in the community are supportive of the new plan. Parent Ulysses Griffin said he has seen many people “flowing through the stops” and that it is “really concerning.” Another parent, James Risto, said that trying to save a few seconds is “not worth it” if it puts a child in danger.

The whole program costs the school district nothing. The money for the cameras and system comes from a part of the money collected from the tickets.

Officials hope that people will be more careful now, making the roads safer for everyone.

