Brevard County school officials, teachers to meet amid negotiations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time in weeks, Brevard Public Schools and the Brevard Federation of Teachers will sit down at the bargaining table Wednesday.
Some teachers banded together Tuesday by rallying in hopes of better pay, more planning time and hellp with student discipline.
The president of BFT told Channel 9 that members are beginning to feel ignored in some of their requests.
BFT and the school district reached an impasse in December, leaving several issues such as competitive pay on the table.
Some of the topics on Wednesday's agenda include: workplace conditions such as letting employees share sick time and planning time for teachers and counselors.
The union said it has the second most experienced workforce in the state, yet they are paid $1,100 below the state average.
