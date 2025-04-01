Brevard County Sheriff to honor life of beloved K-9 ‘Junny’ on Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday for a beloved K-9.

The sheriff’s office announced last week that beloved K-9 Junny died after a battle with cancer.

Junny was a close partner of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the East Coast Christian Center in Merritt Island.

Officials said Junny will receive full honors.

