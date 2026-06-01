Hot, humid conditions return to Central Florida ahead of evening storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is on tap for Central Florida on Monday, with temperatures climbing back to around 90 degrees and rain chances increasing as the day progresses.

When combined with the high humidity, the afternoon heat index values will make it feel more like 97 to 100 degrees in many locations.

The hottest conditions are expected across central Brevard County, where residents will feel the greatest impact from the oppressive heat.

Rain and thunderstorms will once again be a major weather concern on Monday.

A few isolated showers could develop during the late morning and early afternoon, but the highest likelihood of rainfall will occur in the evening.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated Monday, a handful of thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall.

Storm chances and the potential for severe weather will increase on Tuesday.

Some storms could produce small hail and stronger wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Looking ahead, drier air is expected to begin moving into the region late Wednesday.

That will gradually reduce rain chances and bring a drier pattern to Central Florida heading into the end of the week.

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