Brevard County to weigh 10-year tax breaks to offset costs for expanded operations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The largest aerospace and defense company in Florida has plans to expand its operations.

Now, the city of Palm Bay and Brevard County are considering 10-year tax breaks that would help L3Harris Technologies offset the cost of building construction.

READ: Insurance company pulls out of Florida; 100K policyholders affected

The expansion would come with hundreds of high-paying jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000 a year.

L3Harris is considering either expanding its Palm Bay campus, or in one of several other locations for its $70 million dollar production facility for building and testing space hardware.

READ: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining to return next month with new tiered pricing system

There’s also a proposed $110 million facility to support advance manufacturing technologies. Together, the projects are expected to create 200 high-paying jobs.

Brevard County commissioners will discuss a proposal to offset costs with a roughly $7 million tax break over the next 10 years during a meeting Tuesday night.

READ: Fugitives are camping out on local islands where families come to relax

Video: Report shows half of child hot car deaths in US have happened in Florida A new report shows half of all hot car deaths involving children have happened in Florida. (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group