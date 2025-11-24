22-year-old man faces charges after morning standoff with Titusville Police

Update:

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after a standoff with Titusville Police on Monday morning.

Julius D. Castellon reportedly threatened family members with a handgun. Police responded to reports of an armed person at the residence at 9:42 AM and managed to evacuate the family to safety.

Crisis negotiators attempted to persuade Castellon to surrender, but he initially refused and barricaded himself inside the house.

“Today’s incident involving an armed, barricaded individual ended safely thanks to the exceptional teamwork of various members of our agency,” said TPD SWAT Commander, Sergeant Jennings.

Detectives sought an arrest warrant for Castellon after establishing probable cause. Titusville PD SWAT responded when he refused to surrender after three hours of negotiation.

Castellon surrendered when SWAT responded and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Brevard County Detention Center under a no-bond status.

Original Story:

The Titus Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving an armed person near Gray Avenue.

The individual involved in the incident initially refused to leave the residence and cooperate with law enforcement. Currently, they have surrendered peacefully, and police are still present at the scene.

The Titus Police Department will release updates about the incident as they become available.

