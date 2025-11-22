Bond set at $35k for man linked to Rockledge teen shooting death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In the Brevard County court, an 18-year-old man was charged in relation to the shooting death of 16-year-old Zi’Juan Alexander from Rockledge.

Tauje Jackson’s bond was set at $35,000, as requested by the prosecution. The police report states the shooting was accidental.

Jackson appeared before the judge from jail on Friday afternoon. He is charged with homicide, negligent manslaughter and a firearm offense.

Rockledge police state that Jackson shot and killed Zi’Juan Alexander on November 8th.

The incident happened inside a house on Ferndale Avenue around 5:40 a.m, with at least six others present. Witnesses heard Alexander shout for help after the gunfire.

Witnesses reported to police that Jackson was holding two firearms and left the house following the shooting. The judge specified that if Jackson is granted bond, he must avoid the residence where the incident took place.

Jackson’s next court date is set for December 16 at 8 a.m.

