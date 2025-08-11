Brevard Public Schools may soon ban cell phones during school hours

BREVARD, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools might soon ban cell phones entirely during school hours. A vote on the measure is scheduled for tomorrow.

The proposed ban mandates that students store their phones, headphones and smartwatches out of sight from the first to the last bell. This measure aims to improve the learning environment and reduce distractions.

“Now, from the first bell to the last bell, the cell phone must be put away,” said Dr. Mark Rendell, Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools.

Along with the possible cell phone ban, Brevard Public Schools has implemented new safety measures this year. BPS buses are now fitted with cameras to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

During the five-week warning, violators won’t receive tickets, but citations start after September 17. The district has installed metal detectors in all high schools, which proved effective on the first day when a BB gun was intercepted at Titusville High.

Dr. Mark Rendell stressed the district’s dedication to upholding high standards. “We just want to build on the momentum. You may recall that this is our second year of earning an A as a district. So, we want to keep that going,” he said.

Brevard Public Schools implements these new measures to foster a safer, more focused learning environment for students.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group