City of Palm Bay wraps up restoration work for raw sewage break

PALM BAY, Fla. — On-site recovery operations are now complete in the City of Palm Bay, following the sewage break near 1050 Clearmont Street NE.

City officials have announced plans to continue regular water quality testing and environmental monitoring to ensure the area remains safe for residents and local wildlife.

Officials in Palm Bay report that about two million gallons of toxic raw sewage have been recovered, following a spill of over three million gallons into Turkey Creek.

The pipe installed to manage the sewage was expected to last 80 years, but it failed after just 37 years due to being installed at an unusual angle, which caused the spillage.

Work crews have successfully removed all turbidity barriers and flock logs from Turkey Creek. The water continues to be actively aerated, supporting the ecosystem’s natural recovery.

Any contaminated materials have been cleared as much as possible and the city is set to finish cleaning and repairing the roadway on Tuesday, June 17.

This will also be the last day of on-site recovery work.

