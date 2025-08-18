Disease-carrying mosquitoes increase in Brevard County, prompting control efforts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito control efforts are ramping up in Brevard County as officials work to reduce the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Crews are actively spraying with trucks and planes to target mosquitoes that can carry dengue, which breed in standing water and usually don’t travel far.

Residents are encouraged to help with these efforts by removing any standing water around their homes, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Officials suggest following the ‘Four P’s’ strategy: prevent bites, protect with repellent, patch screens, and pour out water to lower mosquito populations.

By taking these measures, officials and residents aim to significantly reduce dengue transmission risk.

