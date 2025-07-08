Fred Poppe Regional Park to receive a safety fence this week

PALM BAY, Fla. — The City of Palm Bay will begin constructing a safety fence around the inclusive playground at Fred Poppe Regional Park on July 9.

The new safety fence is designed to improve security by acting as a protective barrier between the playground and the adjacent ponds, creating a safer space for children and families.

“We’re excited to continue improving our parks to make them safer and more welcoming for all families,” said Josh Hudak, Parks Division Manager for the City of Palm Bay’s Parks & Facilities Department.

Construction of the fence is expected to take about two weeks, during which the playground will stay open to the public. Visitors are advised to be cautious near construction zones and follow posted signs to stay safe.

Community members recognize Palm Bay’s ongoing commitment to offering safe and accessible recreational spaces for all residents.

