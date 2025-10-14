Major Melbourne sewage leak contained after 24 hours

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A significant sewage leak in Melbourne has been successfully contained following over 24 hours of repair efforts by city workers since its initial report on Sunday morning.

The leak occurred on Sarno Road, east of Apollo Boulevard, leading to road closures in the area. Crews have installed line stops on the 16-inch force main to isolate and bypass the rupture, and repairs are ongoing.

Earlier this year, Brevard County experienced another significant sewage spill in Palm Bay. In June, a sewer main broke, discharging more than three million gallons of raw sewage into Turkey Creek.

The city concluded that the pipe had cracked because of improper installation.

The Melbourne sewage leak is being repaired now and updates will be shared once the repairs are finished.

Meanwhile, the previous incident in Palm Bay highlights ongoing infrastructure challenges in the area.

