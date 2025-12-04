Palm Bay man Daniel Stearns sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nancy Howery

PALM BAY, Fla. — Daniel Stearns from Palm Bay was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Nancy Howery, a mother of two from Indian Harbour, after a judge imposed the sentence late this afternoon.

Nancy Howery was reported missing on February 18, 2023, and days later, her body was discovered in a remote location called The Compound. Prosecutors believe the murder was driven by jealousy, as Stearns wanted Howery to date him exclusively, but she was seeing other men.

“What happened took away my children’s mom. It took Nancy away from her life,” said Todd Howery, Nancy’s ex-husband, in a victim statement.

“I just want to tell him I love him, I miss him, and I’m always going to be there for him when he needs me. And I want to say sorry to the other party,” said Gloria Stearns, the defendant’s mother, addressing the court.

Prosecutors detailed that Nancy Howery, 44, dated Daniel Stearns, 35, on and off for two years. They say Stearns lured Howery to a remote area of Palm Bay known as The Compound, where she was shot in the head. Her body was later dismembered and burned.

Stearns was convicted of abusing a deceased human body and tampering with or destroying evidence. Although he was initially facing at least 22 years in prison, he was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment.

