Brevard County’s first medical school to open in July

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s first four-year medical school will welcome its first class of 100 students in mid-July.

The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) is located at Florida Institute of Technology’s L3 Harris Commons Building.

Over the past six months, BCOM has made extensive renovations.

The state-of-the-art facilities include two lecture halls, a gross anatomy lab, an osteopathic manipulative medicine lab (OMM Lab), and 10 standardized patient rooms.

Dr. Doris Newman, the Florida Campus Dean told us, “The osteopathic medical training incorporates the consideration that the body, mind and spirit are intimately related, and you can’t have health in one if you don’t have in another,” Dean of BCOM’s Florida campus Dr. Doris Newman said. “So what we do is we add in anywhere from 100 to 200 hours, additional training for our students to get hands on training.”

The Burrell medical students will hone their skills at local hospitals.

The first class of 100 students will arrive in mid-July, but students from the college’s New Mexico campus have already been making the rounds in Brevard County.

“Burrell has been in Brevard County since 2020,” Dr. Newman said. “At Rockledge Regional Medical Center, we started with about 12, three-year students on their clinical rotations. Next year, we’ll have 35.”

Dr. Newman says Burrell is working to partner with additional Central Florida hospitals, increasing the likelihood that the medical students’ training here will also choose to practice here.

The first day of class is scheduled to begin on July 22.

