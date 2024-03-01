Brevard is buzzing with bees as effort is made to save the honeybees

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a conservation effort underway in Mims that could mean thousands of more honeybees buzzing around Brevard County.

The pilot program is meant to promote pollination and help safeguard the local honeybee population.

The Bee Lab consists of 15 hives and is a partnership between Genomma Lab and Ubees.

Beekeeper Nate Jester told Channel 9, if the conditions are correct, the 15 hives could produce 50 to 60 colonies by the end of the year.

The hives are equipped with a sensor that allows them to be monitored remotely.

Ubees’ Senior Operation Manager for New Areas added, “We’ve developed this very new project aiming at fostering biodiversity here in the region of Cape Canaveral.”

