Brevard Schools consider consolidating Cape View Elementary due to low enrollment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools are considering consolidating Cape View Elementary School with Roosevelt Elementary School due to low enrollment.

Cape View Elementary, a part of the community for decades, is currently operating at less than 50% enrollment. The school district is contemplating consolidating it with Roosevelt Elementary School to address the issue.

Parents argue that the district should explore ways to boost enrollment instead of closing the school.

The school board plans to hold a public hearing in January to discuss the potential closure and consolidation of Cape View Elementary School.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group