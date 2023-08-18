Brevard Zoo offering deals for Florida residents through September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is offering deals to Florida residents through the end of September.

In August, adult Florida residents can get 50% off the cost of zoo admission. You can purchase the discounted tickets online or in person. When you arrive, you need to present a state-issued photo ID or a utility bill with a matching photo ID.

Then, in September, children 11 years of age and younger will receive free admission to the Zoo when they’re accompanied by a paying adult who is a Florida resident. Zoo officials said no more than three children can get in for free per paying adult.

Zoo officials said you can’t combine the promotion with any other offers or discounts. All adults must again present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with a Florida address and matching photo ID.

Officials said visitors taking advantage of the promotions can expect the Expedition Africa section of Brevard Zoo will be closed during their visits. The section is closed through Sept. 25 as part of a massive renovation taking place, which includes the building of a permanent lion habitat.

The lion habitat is set to open in the middle of 2024.

During the closure, giraffe feeding, the rhino experience and kayaking will not be available and will return Sept. 26. For those interested in kayaking, the Wetlands kayaking will be available in the Wild Florida section.

