Brevard Zoo offers free admission for children with Florida resident for September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a family outing this September, the Brevard Zoo may be a great option.

The zoo is offering free admission for kids 11 and under.

Just bring a paying adult who lives in Florida, and the adult’s ticket covers up to three kids.

Read: Brevard Zoo is closer to breaking ground on the Aquarium and Conservation Center Project

All adults will need to show a Florida ID or a utility bill with their Florida address.

More information about the Brevard Zoo can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group