Brevard Zoo set to release first manatee rehabilitation patient back into the wild

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Churro, a three-year-old manatee known for her sweetness, arrived at Brevard Zoo’s Manatee Rehabilitation Center in April.

She was accompanied by another manatee, Randa, after their transfer from SeaWorld Orlando.

In May 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and its partners rescued Churro after her mother, Reckless, was hit by a vessel shortly after Churro’s birth.

“We are so excited to be able to release Churro...Her presence at the Zoo’s Manatee Rehabilitation Center brought joy to all who got to see her, and she’ll always be part of our story,” said conservation manager Becca Downey.

Both were brought to SeaWorld Orlando for their initial rehabilitation. After a successful release, Churro was later discovered to be losing weight in late 2024.

The Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership stepped in, deciding that she required further care and nutrition, which resulted in her transfer to Brevard Zoo.

Brevard Zoo is set to release Churro, its first manatee rehabilitation patient, at Blue Spring State Park on June 3 at 10 a.m.

The event will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly built manatee release ramp, which Churro will be the first to use.

