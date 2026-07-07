Brevard Zoo welcomes five white-nosed coati babies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo’s Rainforest Revealed habitat has welcomed five white-nosed coati kits, all born in April.

Zoo officials say each new birth is an important step in helping preserve the species, which faces ongoing threats from habitat loss, deforestation, and hunting throughout its native range in Central and South America.

coati babies

To honor the animals’ heritage, each of the five kits was given a name inspired by Central and Latin America.

Coati Babies

The births also mark another milestone for the zoo’s conservation efforts. In 2024, Brevard Zoo became the first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoo in North America in seven years to welcome a new generation of white-nosed coati kits.

The zoo’s animal care team continues to share its expertise in coati care, including breeding, pregnancy, labor, and neonatal care, with other AZA-accredited institutions to support and strengthen the species’ managed population.

coati babies

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group