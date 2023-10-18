Brevard Zoo will release loggerhead sea turtle Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a 15-month rehabilitation, the Brevard Zoo will release a loggerhead turtle patient on Wednesday.
Zoo Base was found off Cocoa Beach last July with a fishing line in its mouth and unable to dive.
Crews took the sea turtle to the Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center. Teams used X-rays to find that two fishing hooks were in its esophagus.
The veterinary team at the Brevard Zoo performed surgery to remove the hooks.
Zoo Base was named in honor of the front-office staff who receive turtle calls from concerned beach visitors.
The turtle will be released at Lori Wilson Park at 4 p.m.
