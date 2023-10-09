Brevard Zoo receives $2 million from Ron Jon Surf Shop for aquarium center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo received a gift this week from Ron Jon’s founder to build an Aquarium and Conservation Center in Port Canaveral.

Ron and Lynne DiMenna donated $1 million from the retail company Ron Jon Surf Shop and $1 million from their foundation, Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation.

The zoo will use the money to build a beach-themed entrance complex to save coastal ecosystems.

The future aquarium will be located along the Banana River, inspiring connections between people and Florida’s marine life.

When guests enter the area, they will see the interactive dune exhibit that represents the beach mouse conservation program at Perdido Key.

There will also be a gallery, a manatee critical care center, Shark Flats, Ray Encounter, Alligator Alley, Otter Run and a sea turtle nesting exhibit.

Brevard Zoo marks $67 million of its $100 million “Our Legacy Campaign” with this new gift. The program launched in December 2021.

Groundbreaking is expected for the fall of 2024, and Brevard Zoo plans to open the center in 2027.

