New celebrity narrators announced for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s almost the holiday season, and a new lineup of celebrity narrators will soon take the stage at Walt Disney World.

The theme park announced the next group of storytellers for the EPCOT Candlelight Processional during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays.

The Candlelight Processional retells the story of Christmas along with a choir, orchestra and the Voices of Liberty.

There will be nine new voices: Chrissy Metz, Luis Fonsi, Ann-Margret, Brendan Fraser, Eva Longoria, Joey McIntyre, Sterling K. Brown, Jordan Fisher and Audra McDonald join the fan-favorite tradition.

Here is the complete schedule:

Chrissy Metz: Nov. 24-Nov. 25

Luis Fonsi: Nov. 26- Nov. 27

Ann-Margret: Nov. 28- Nov. 29

Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

John Stamos: Dec. 3- Dec. 5

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6- Dec. 8

Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9- Dec. 11

Brendan Fraser: Dec. 12- Dec. 14

Eva Longoria: Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre: Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown: Dec. 19- Dec. 20

Jordan Fisher: Dec. 21- Dec. 23

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24- Dec. 26

Audra McDonald: Dec. 27-Dec. 28

Lisa Ling: Dec. 29- Dec. 30

In addition to the Candlelight Processional, Disney World will have a new selection of merchandise, food offerings, beverages and decorations just in time for the holiday festivities at EPCOT.

