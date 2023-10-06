Disney announces $1.5 million in grants to Central Florida nonprofits

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some Central Florida nonprofit organizations received a little dose of magic this week.

The Walt Disney World Resort announced Monday that it would donate $1.5 million to 19 local groups across the state.

Disney said the organizations had created positive change in the community and the state through supporting the arts, education, environmental action, workforce development, social issues and tackling other causes.

These are the following recipients of the Disney Grant:

Bok Tower Gardens

Central Florida Community Arts

Children’s Home Society of Florida

Christian Service Center

Conductive Education Center of Orlando

Conservation Florida

ELEVATE Orlando

Foundation for Foster Children

Habitat for Humanity — Lake & Sumter Counties and Seminole County & Greater Apopka:

Hope Partnership

IDignity

Limbitless Solutions at the University of Central Florida:

Orlando Science Center

Osceola Arts

Steinway Society of Central Florida

Volunteers for Community Impact

Zebra Coalition

Disney said the VoluntEARS program, made up of cast members, has worked with the organizations in the past, and this investment will help make a difference in Florida families.

