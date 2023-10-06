Disney announces $1.5 million in grants to Central Florida nonprofits

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some Central Florida nonprofit organizations received a little dose of magic this week.
The Walt Disney World Resort announced Monday that it would donate $1.5 million to 19 local groups across the state.
Disney said the organizations had created positive change in the community and the state through supporting the arts, education, environmental action, workforce development, social issues and tackling other causes.
These are the following recipients of the Disney Grant:
- Bok Tower Gardens
- Central Florida Community Arts
- Children’s Home Society of Florida
- Christian Service Center
- Conductive Education Center of Orlando
- Conservation Florida
- ELEVATE Orlando
- Foundation for Foster Children
- Habitat for Humanity — Lake & Sumter Counties and Seminole County & Greater Apopka:
- Hope Partnership
- IDignity
- Limbitless Solutions at the University of Central Florida:
- Orlando Science Center
- Osceola Arts
- Page 15
- Steinway Society of Central Florida
- Volunteers for Community Impact
- Zebra Coalition
Disney said the VoluntEARS program, made up of cast members, has worked with the organizations in the past, and this investment will help make a difference in Florida families.
