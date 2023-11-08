Brewery in Orlando’s Milk District announces grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Twelve Talons Beerworks in Orlando’s Milk District announced Wednesday that it will hold its grand opening later this month.
The new brewery, which is on East South Street near North Primrose Drive, has been in a “soft opening” mode for the last several weeks.
Its grand opening will be held Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
Patrons may reserve a 90-minute window on those days to enjoy the brewery’s beer, mead and cider.
Reservations may be made by texting 407-256-7974 or calling that phone number and leaving a voice mail.
Customers are asked provide their preferred day, time and the number of people in their party (a maximum of four people are allowed).
See available times below:
•Nov. 24: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 or 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• Nov. 25: Noon to 1:30 p.m., 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
See a map of the brewery below:
