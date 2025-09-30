Brick Fan Event returns to Dezerland Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Brick Fan Event: A LEGO Fan Experience is set to return to Dezerland Park Orlando on Oct. 4–5, bringing together LEGO enthusiasts for a weekend of creativity and fun.

The event will feature massive displays, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities for fans of all ages.

Officials said attendees can expect to see intricate cityscapes, sci-fi worlds, and pop culture creations, alongside live build challenges and opportunities to meet stars from the LEGO Masters TV series.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brick Fan Event: A LEGO Fan Experience back to Dezerland,” said Jaime Figueroa, general manager at Dezerland Park Orlando.

The event also features a vendor marketplace. Originally launched in 2014 by a family of passionate builders, Brick Fan Event has toured cities across the U.S., earning rave reviews and building a loyal fanbase.

Tickets for the event start at $19.28, with free entry for children under 2, and parking at Dezerland Park is free. Advance purchase is encouraged, and tickets are available here.

