Brightline celebrates 1 year of Orlando station with expanded services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is marking the one-year anniversary of its Orlando Station, located inside Orlando International Airport, after debuting in September 2023.

According to Brightline, since its launch, it has transported 2.6 million passengers across Central and South Florida and removed 1.9 million cars from the roads.

The company said it has also added new amenities and services, including expansions and a loyalty program.

Read: Peruvian restaurant to debut in Lake Mary

Brightline said it will continue to enhance accessibility and sustainability efforts with ADA-friendly services and a partnership with the Everglades Foundation.

The transportation company said it has plans for new stations at Cocoa and the Treasure Coast.

Brightline said it plans to expand its fleet with 30 new coaches over the next year, including 20 smart and 10 premium, its first coaches will be delivered within a few weeks.

Read: Making a splash: SEA Life Aquarium to open attraction at LEGOLAND Florida

Brightline President Patrick Goddard expressed gratitude, saying, “The connections we’ve built between Central and South Florida are transforming lives—businesses are expanding, families are spending more time together, and tourists are exploring more of what our state has to offer.”

Click here for more information about the new expansions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group