Brightline completes construction of high-speed rails connecting Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is celebrating a major milestone this week.

The high-speed rail service says it is celebrating the end of construction to Orlando, as it looks ahead to starting service.

The company says it’s taken years of work and millions of construction hours to get to the milestone.

Watch: Lake Nona, airport property values expected to skyrocket after Brightline launch

Brightline will hold a “spiking event” Wednesday to mark the end of the construction on the rail line from South Florida to Orlando.

Brightline says service will start later this summer.

Watch: Brightline unveils new train station at Orlando International Airport

The company says it’s taken four years to get to this point.

The extension consists of 170 miles of new track and 56 bridges.

Watch: Brightline Basecamp: An inside look at Brightline’s $100M vehicle maintenance facility in Orlando

Thousands of employees worked more than seven million construction hours to complete the project.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group