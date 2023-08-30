Brightline’s official debut in Orlando delayed again

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re anxious to take a trip on Brightline’s new train service in and out of Orlando, you’ll need to pack some patience first.

Brightline officials said Wednesday that while they are eager to get things up and running in Central Florida, crews are still working to open the rails to customers.

The company said it was recently sidetracked by necessary storm preparations.

Idalia, a major hurricane, moved through the Gulf off Florida’s west coast Tuesday and Wednesday, eventually making landfall in Taylor County.

Brightline said it won’t be able to start service to or from Orlando by Sept. 21.

Officials said they are close to announcing a start date but still need a few more days to complete testing and certification.

Trains will operate out of Terminal C at Orlando International Airport.

According to a social media post, Brightline is working to notify and help guests whose travel is impacted by the delay.

In early August, Brightline announced it would not meet its original projected start date of Sept. 1.

The company is asking customers to visit the Help Desk on its website for assistance.

