Bruce Whitehead sentencing set for today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday, Bruce Whitehead is expected to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty in June on all charges for sexually assaulting, mutilating and then trying to kill an Orange County woman in 2022.

He was found guilty of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, attempted first degree murder with a weapon, kidnapping with intent to inflict harm/terror with a weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He faces a 50-year minimum mandatory sentence as to count 1 and he could face up to life in prison as a Prison Release Reoffender.

During the seven-day trial, attorneys for the state rehashed the victim’s testimony and also presented evidence of Whitehead’s violent criminal history.

The state presented that in 1986, whitehead was accused of rape and attempted murder of another unrelated woman in Jacksonville.

The victim from that case testified and provided facts similar to those in the most recent case.

Body camera video played in court showed how the 2022 5-day manhunt to find Whitehead ended.

Prosecutors pointed to location data, surveillance video, and strong DNA evidence collected after the crime.

