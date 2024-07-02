Officials warn Floridians of a My Safe Florida Home program scam

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer warned Floridians earlier this week to be weary of misleading solicitations and flyers claiming to be associated with the My Safe Florida Home program and promoting “free roofs and windows.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis said getting into any business with a contractor, homeowners should verify their credentials and understand how the MSFH grant process works to avoid becoming a victim.

“The My Safe Florida Home Program has been very successful, helping thousands of Floridians harden their homes against storms while lowering insurance premiums. It’s important however, that Floridians are aware of misleading sales practices from unscrupulous contractors and vendors claiming to be associated with the program and willing to give out “free” roofs and windows,” Patronis said. “We’ve heard instances where bad actors claimed to sign homeowners up for the program only to find out that they weren’t eligible or approved for a grant and were on the hook for the full cost of the repairs.”

Patronis warned not to be fooled by these “bogus advertisements” and said to ensure you are working with visit MySafeFLHome.com.

Check out these five tips to avoid My Safe Florida Home fraud:

Verify Credentials: Always verify the credentials of any contractor or inspector claiming to be affiliated with the My Safe Florida Home program. Check for official identification and cross-check with program administrators if necessary.

Research Contractors: Before hiring any contractor, research their reputation and history. Look for reviews, ask for references, and ensure they are licensed and insured.

Get Written Estimates: Obtain written estimates from multiple contractors before making a decision. Compare these estimates carefully, including the scope of work, materials used, and total cost.

Understand the Process: Educate yourself about the inspection and improvement process under the program. Knowing what to expect can help you spot discrepancies or irregularities.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect any fraudulent activity or encounter suspicious behavior, report it immediately to the My Safe Florida Home program administrators or relevant authorities. Prompt reporting can prevent others from falling victim to scams.

