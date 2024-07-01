Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl is now in the Eastern Caribbean

MIAMI, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

1 p.m. Update:

Catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge are continuing in the southern windward islands with Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl is approaching the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island, and Grenada.

Residents should shelter in place.

A Grenada airport reported a sustained wind speed of 92 mph and a gust of 121 mph. St. Lucia reported a sustained wind speed of 52 mph and a gust of 63 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch in effect for Jamaica.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, Trinidad and St. Lucia.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, from Punta Palenque west to the border with Haiti.

There is also a tropical storm watch in effect for the southern coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.

