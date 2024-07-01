Eye on the tropics: Hurricane Beryl regains Cat 4 strength as it approaches land

ORLANDO, Fla. — Having briefing dipped back down to a Category 3, Hurricane Beryl has restrengthened into a Cat 4 storm.

Beryl will bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to the Windward islands on Monday, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

The storm’s most destructive winds are forecast to hit Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.

Hurricane Beryl Beryl restrengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

Storm surge could reach 6 to 9 feet above normal tide today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Chris is bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Mexico Monday morning.

TD Chris will be a very short-lived system.

Crimi said she expected to see quick weakening once it moved ashore.

Finally, Invest 96L is sitting out in the open Atlantic, right on the heels of Hurricane Beryl.

Chances of development are relatively high — roughly 60% — with this area of showers and storms.

Monday weather outlook WFTV (WFTV staff)

Crimi said she expects to see a tropical depression form later this week.

If there is further development, Debby will be the next named storm.

Morning forecast: Monday, July 1 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)

