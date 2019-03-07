Burning car ignites 2 homes in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car caught fire in a carport Wednesday evening, igniting one home and burning a neighboring home in the Lake Richmond neighborhood, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Firefighters said they were called shortly before 7:15 p.m. to a home on Willie Mays Parkway near L.B. McLeod Road.
Resident Allison Corriette said her son spotted the fire.
"He said, 'Mama: There's an orange thing,'" she said. "And I said, 'What orange thing?' And it was a huge fire."
Firefighters said there was minimal damage to the homes.
Officials said a homeowner was taken to a hospital to be treated for stress.
No one was injured.
The cause of the car fire remains under investigation.
Engine 17 was first on scene of a car fire in a carport that extended to the house next door on Willie Mays Pkwy. 12 unit response. One person transported to ORMC with non-life threatening injuries. @RedCrossCFL notified. pic.twitter.com/89mDp67gxe— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) March 7, 2019
