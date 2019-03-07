  • Burning car ignites 2 homes in Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A car caught fire in a carport Wednesday evening, igniting one home and burning a neighboring home in the Lake Richmond neighborhood, the Orlando Fire Department said.

    Firefighters said they were called shortly before 7:15 p.m. to a home on Willie Mays Parkway near L.B. McLeod Road.

    Resident Allison Corriette said her son spotted the fire.

    "He said, 'Mama: There's an orange thing,'" she said. "And I said, 'What orange thing?' And it was a huge fire."

    Firefighters said there was minimal damage to the homes.

    Officials said a homeowner was taken to a hospital to be treated for stress.

    No one was injured.

    The cause of the car fire remains under investigation.

