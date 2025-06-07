Busch Gardens announces return of its ‘Free Beer’ promotion for Summer Nights event

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa announces the return of its complimentary beer promotion this summer, along with new attractions.

For a limited time, park visitors can receive one free beer each day, and Pass Members can have two. The beer is available daily near the Congo River Rapids.

The selection includes a variety of domestic and craft beers, providing guests with a drink option while visiting the park’s roller coasters and animal encounters.

The park’s Summer Nights event returns with extended hours, new entertainment, attractions, and dining options.

New Summer Highlights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

Wild Oasis at Jungala: North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm.

North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. Wild Skies: A nighttime drone show lights up the sky.

A nighttime drone show lights up the sky. Moto-Motion: An indoor BMX and Motocross stunt spectacular.

An indoor BMX and Motocross stunt spectacular. Meerkat Habitat: A new home for a colony of meerkats.

A new home for a colony of meerkats. TOMA at Orang Café: A Latin American-inspired quick-service restaurant.

A Latin American-inspired quick-service restaurant. Casbar: A new outdoor bar for cold drinks.

Visit buschgardens.com/tampa for more details.

