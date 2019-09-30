Busted pipe causes sewage overflow in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando neighborhood is having to work its way around yellow tape and the stench of sewage in the air.
A pipe that busted in the Rosemont area has flooded ponds and filled canals with filth.
Former Orlando City Council member Vicki Vargo snapped an image of the situation and notified the Public Works Department.
"It was flowing into the retention ponds behind the homes," said Vargo. "(It) was flowing everywhere."
An official with the Public Works Department told Channel 9 a contractor was hired to do preventative maintenance on a lift station when a bypass pump busted.
Vargo believes the sewage spewed for about an hour Sunday.
Channel 9 noticed several dead fish in an affected pond behind Vargo's home. She estimates 300 homes lines the water and green space.
"It isn't just the folks; we have 120 acres here of green space, which is used by wildlife," Vargo said.
City officials said they used door hangers to inform residents about the issue. Officials said they will have the water management team and the State EPA continue to test and monitor the waterway until it is deemed safe.
