Bystander injured in shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a bystander was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

Police said two people shot at each other on Colyer Street, but a bystander was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the incident is still being investigated.

See a map of the scene below:

Video: Orlando police investigate third shooting in 10 days at Jernigan Gardens Apartments (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

