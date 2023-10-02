Bystander injured in shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a bystander was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.
Police said two people shot at each other on Colyer Street, but a bystander was hit.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the incident is still being investigated.
