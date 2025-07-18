Bystanders rescue victim from fiery crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Crews responded to a violent crash Friday in Daytona Beach.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Williamson Boulevard and Strickland Range Road.

The impact was so violent that the vehicle involved erupted into flames.

Bystanders at the scene pulled one occupant from the burning vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver severely hurt from injuries in the crash and the flaming wreckage.

Crews rushed the victim to a hospital as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the vehicle crash and fire is under investigation.

