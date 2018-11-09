0 California shooting calls up memories of Pulse in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Images from the mass shooting at a bar in California on Wednesday night are bringing back memories of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando two years ago.

Some locals said news of another nightclub shooting makes them even more scared. Others said it’s motivating them to do more to try to stop this from happening yet again.

"I just can't wait for it to stop. Like, it's constantly happening," said Brandon Cook, an Orlando resident.

Orlando resident Kyaira Banks said she hopes this shooting is a wake-up call to do something about gun control.

The Thousand Oaks shooting came less than a week after two women were killed in a mass shooting at a Tallahassee yoga studio.

Six days before that, 11 people were murdered in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Crisis counselor Dwight Bain said events like this affect everyone.

“All of these things add up and some people will become psychologically numb, and they feel unmotivated, they can't work, some people will go into a type of depression or a type of anxiety,” Bain said.

Bain said there's one thing playing a key role in all these mass shootings.

“There's a mental health crisis, there's not a structure to prevent people with serious mental illness from having access to serious firepower,” he said.

He said people have to talk about the issue so we can find a solution.

“You can either put your head in the sand and not think about it, you can become paranoid and stay at home under the covers, or you can become a realist and say these are dangerous times but we need to start the conversations,” Bain said.

Counselors like Bain agree that if you're struggling, don't be afraid to reach out to loved ones, or seek professional help.

