HISTORIC FLOODING: Some Central Florida areas got over a foot of water

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV has been covering the historic flooding that has hit areas of Central Florida since Sunday night.

Severe storms flooding the area with rainfall, with Lake and Brevard counties being hit especially hard. Many spots saw over a foot of rainfall.

A flood warning is also in effect until further notice along the St. Johns River above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. The St. Johns River above Lake Harney near Geneva is forecast to steadily rise to minor flood stage by mid-day Tuesday due to heavy rainfall that fell across the basin this weekend.

Here are the rainfall totals in some of those areas as of Friday night:

Lake County

Eustis - 15.1 inches

Seminole Springs - 10.8 inches

Mount Dora - 7.7 inches

Dalhousie Acres - 13.7 inches

Brevard County

Titusville - 12.3 inches

Indian River city - 13.6 inches

Merritt Island - 13.7 inches

Port St. John - 9.6 inches

Sandbag sites have also opened in Lake and Seminole counties. Click here for the locations.

