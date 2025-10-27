Sandbag sites opened in Central Florida after historic flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sandbag sites have been opened in Central Florida after historic flooding on Sunday.

Here are the counties that have shared information on where residents can fill sandbags.

Lake County:

Lake County is opening five sandbag sites on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help residents prepare for potential flooding due to recent heavy rains.

• East Lake Sports Complex (24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento, FL 32776)

• North Lake Regional Park (40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla, FL 32784)

• Pear Gateway Park (26791 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748)

• Hickory Point Recreation Complex (27315 State Road 19, Tavares, FL 32778)

• Fire Station 10 (23023 FL-40, Astor, FL 32102)

Residents are advised to bring their own shovels to fill up to 10 sandbags per household at the staffed sites.

The sites may close earlier if weather conditions worsen.

Lake County residents can report any home or property damage related to Sunday night’s rain by calling the Citizens’ Information Line at 352-253-9999 after 1 p.m. today.

This will assist local authorities in assessing community impacts and coordinating resources.

Seminole County:

Seminole County Emergency Management is monitoring elevated water levels on the St. Johns River, prompting the opening of these sandbag sites as a precautionary measure.

• Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station (215 2nd Street, Geneva)

• City of Sanford, FL Government - Sanford Public Works (800 W. Fulton Street, Sanford)

Both sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These sites are unstaffed, and residents must bring their own shovels.

